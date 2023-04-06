Stephen Arcana Sells 11,328 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GDEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 147,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,736. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

