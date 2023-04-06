Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $49,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.09. 706,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

