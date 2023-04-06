Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $81,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

