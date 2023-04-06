Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 296,034 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.92% of Guidewire Software worth $47,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,564,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $95.58.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

