Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $41.85 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $41,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Qualys Price Performance

Insider Activity at Qualys

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,907. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $2,040,284. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

