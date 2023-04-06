Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.71% of Rapid7 worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Rapid7 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 199,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $118.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

