Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.25% of Exelixis worth $63,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

EXEL traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 564,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.