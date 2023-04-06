Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,254. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 27,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

