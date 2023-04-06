Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.00% of Balchem worth $39,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Balchem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.20. 12,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.