Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,515 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. FirstCash makes up approximately 1.9% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.50% of FirstCash worth $102,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $4,196,873.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818,913.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 350,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,545,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,953. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

