Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 660 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Onto Innovation worth $43,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 21,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,178. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

