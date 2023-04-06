Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.05% of National Instruments worth $50,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

NATI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.23. 130,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

