Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 835 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.