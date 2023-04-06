StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.