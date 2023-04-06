StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

