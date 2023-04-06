StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.32 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.