StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

HZNP stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

