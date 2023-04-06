StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.