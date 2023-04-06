Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 19,260 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 261.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 900.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.45. 87,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,142. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

