Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 38,119 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,205,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of AVLV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $816.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

