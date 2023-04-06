Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,586,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 111,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

