Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 13,946 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QUS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,023. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $125.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

