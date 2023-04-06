Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,605. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $402.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

