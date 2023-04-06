Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,824. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

