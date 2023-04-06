Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

