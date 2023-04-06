Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.48. 1,225,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,503. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.