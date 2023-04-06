Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 12,597 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 826,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after buying an additional 520,199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,512,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,088,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.