Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,497,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,026,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 73,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,471. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

