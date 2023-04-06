Strs Ohio Acquires 502,507 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 221.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of CMS Energy worth $46,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

