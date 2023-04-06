Strs Ohio Buys 69,685 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Target worth $49,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

