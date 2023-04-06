Strs Ohio Has $38.34 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $324.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average of $305.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

