Strs Ohio Has $38.75 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $38,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,827,000 after purchasing an additional 294,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

