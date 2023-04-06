Strs Ohio Has $39.85 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.91 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

