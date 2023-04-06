Strs Ohio Has $43.01 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276,052 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.39% of NiSource worth $43,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NiSource by 918.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NiSource by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.