Strs Ohio Sells 110,378 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,378 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $55,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

