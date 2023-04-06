Strs Ohio Sells 12,762 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $50,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

