Strs Ohio Sells 207,644 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 207,644 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $202,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $663.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

