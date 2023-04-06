Substratum (SUB) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Substratum has a total market cap of $151,728.16 and approximately $2.38 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,927.32 or 1.00006292 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000366 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

