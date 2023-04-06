Substratum Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Substratum has a market cap of $140,328.33 and $0.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030461 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,063.72 or 1.00117268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000366 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

