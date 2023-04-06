Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 2,300 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Dover were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Dover by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 27,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.