Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Gartner by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Gartner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.37. 109,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

