Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $359.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,550. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.28. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

