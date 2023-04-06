Surgalign’s (SRGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Surgalign Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgalign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,736 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

