Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.72. 397,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 459,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.