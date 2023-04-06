Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 13,146 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 336,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,026,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.