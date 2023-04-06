Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

