Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 413,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

