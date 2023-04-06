Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 21,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

