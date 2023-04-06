Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,735. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The company has a market capitalization of $279.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

