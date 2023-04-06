Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 333,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,016. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

